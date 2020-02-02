Australian Open day 14: Novak Djokovic battles to eighth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic staged an impressive recovery to beat Dominic Thiem over five sets and claim his eighth Australian Open title.

Djokovic trailed by two sets to one and looked in physical difficulties but he withstood pressure early in the fourth set and hit back to win 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4, denying Thiem a first grand slam title.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury won his first slam trophy in men’s doubles alongside American Rajeev Ram, the pair defeating Australian wild cards Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4 6-2.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic roars after his five-set victory over Dominic Thiem (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Tweet of the day

Unreal! @DjokerNole comes back after looking down and out to wins his 8th #AusOpen title. ????????#Djokovic is just so tough. No obstacle seems to great. Superhuman effort. — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) February 2, 2020

Reid runner-up

Gordon Reid, right, poses with his runners-up trophy alongside champion Shingo Kunieda (Andy Wong/AP)

Gordon Reid’s bid to win a first grand slam singles title in men’s wheelchair since 2016 ended with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda. It has nevertheless been a strong tournament for the Scot, who also won the doubles title with Alfie Hewett.

Laundry service

Salisbury has been supported throughout his victorious Melbourne campaign by mum Carolyn. And grand slam champions, it turns out, still quite like their mums to do their washing for them. “I wouldn’t say I’ve been making her,” said a rather sheepish Salisbury. “She has volunteered a few times. I didn’t turn it down.”

Roll of honour

2020 Australian Open champions

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s singles: Sofia Kenin (USA)

Men’s doubles: Joe Salisbury (Great Britain) and Rajeev Ram (USA)

Women’s doubles: Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Timea Babos (Hungary)

Mixed doubles: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) and Nikola Mektic (Croatia)

Boys’ singles: Harold Mayot (France)

Girls’ singles: Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (Andorra)

Boys’ doubles: Nicholas David Ionel (Romania) and Leandro Riedi (Switzerland)

Girls’ doubles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines) and Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Indonesia)

Wheelchair men’s singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)

Wheelchair women’s singles: Yui Kamiji (Japan)

Wheelchair men’s doubles: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)

Wheelchair women’s doubles: Yui Kamiji (Japan) and Jordanne Whiley (Great Britain)

Wheelchair quad singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)

Wheelchair quad doubles: Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson (Australia)