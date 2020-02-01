Mourinho prefers to remember time at same club as Guardiola than their rivalry

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he prefers to remember his time being at the same club as Pep Guardiola rather than think about their rivalry as managers.

Mourinho was on the staff at Barcelona for three years when Guardiola was a player but it is their battles in the dugout that garner most attention.

The pair have faced off as Barcelona and Real Madrid managers and most recently in Manchester, as well as a memorable Champions League battle when Mourinho was at Inter Milan.

It is a rivalry which had ups and downs for both men, but Mourinho is playing down the latest instalment as Manchester City travel to Spurs on Sunday.

“With him I remember more the three years we fought on the same side, working together at the same club,” he said.

“The space of the work every day for three years. I remember more that than what people can speak about rivalry.

“Then of course Barcelona and Real Madrid, Inter and Barcelona in the Champions League, City and United, now Tottenham and City.

“Again no Jose and Pep. Clubs, teams and that’s just one more. A new chapter for us because it’s the first time, Tottenham against Manchester City with us.

“Never Jose and Josep, like he is in Catalan.

“For me, it’s a game I want to win because I want my team to win and we need points. No more than that.”

City have played twice since Spurs last took to the field as they were involved in the FA Cup on Sunday and the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Mourinho has been able to enjoy a productive week on the training pitch, but thinks City’s progression to Wembley in the League Cup will give them a boost.

“I have to be honest and say that it was a good week of work for us,” he said.

“And I also think that mentally it’s very important, the happiness of results, than one or two more days to rest, and I think the fact that Man City qualified for one final compensates for everything.

“Apart from that, I think they have 20 players the same quality. For me to play (Kyle) Walker or Cancelo, to play (Nicolas) Otamendi or (Aymeric) Laporte, to play (Sergio) Aguero or (Gabriel) Jesus, to play Bernardo Silva or David Silva.

“This is the kind of squad that I think they could play four matches a week and the quality would be the same.”