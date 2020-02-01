Kyrie Irving impresses with 54 points as Brooklyn Nets see off Chicago Bulls

A scoring masterclass from Kyrie Irving inspired the Brooklyn Nets to a 133-118 home victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Irving shot a season-high 54 points and was 19 of 23 from the floor in the dominant victory.

Zach LaVine top-scored for the Bulls with 22 points and added eight assists.

The win keeps the Nets seventh in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the Orlando Magic.

These guys led the way but this was an incredible effort by the entire squad.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4Er16cM8i6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile the Denver Nuggets – second in the Western Conference – claimed a 127-115 away victory over Eastern conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks for their second-straight win.

Will Barton top scored with 24 points for the Nuggets, while the Bucks had a rare off night from beyond the arc, shooting just 30 per cent.

Although the win snapped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak, the Bucks remain six games clear at the top.

The Oklahoma City Thunder just got the better of the Phoenix Suns in a tight clash at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

That was one wild win in the desert. pic.twitter.com/hBTKj1Wlo2 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 1, 2020

Danilo Gallinari (27) and Chris Paul (20) combined for 47 to lead the Thunder to a 111-107 victory.

The Houston Rockets got back to winning ways as they claimed a 128-121 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.

James Harden starred for the Rockets as he scored 35 points, while team-mate Russell Westbrook added 32 of his own and nine assists.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Detroit Pistons 105-92, the New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in a 28-point, 139-111 win and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 127-119 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers.