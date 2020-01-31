LIVE: Transfer deadline day

Dries Mertens or Edinson Cavani to Chelsea?

Olivier Giroud or Willian Jose to Tottenham?

Cedric Soares to Arsenal?

Richarlison to Barcelona?

Emre Can to Borussia Dortmund?

Victor Wanyama to Celtic?

Nathan Ferguson and Jarrod Bowen to Crystal Palace?

8.20am – Aston Villa have proved to be the busiest club this month so far, bringing in four players. Danny Drinkwater, Pepe Reina, Mbwana Samatta and Louie Barry have all arrived at Villa Park and boss Dean Smith is looking for more as he attempts to keep his side in the Premier League.

8am – Hull fans will be dreading today with their two star men likely to depart. Forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and West Ham, having scored 17 goals this season, while winger Kamil Grosicki is in talks with West Brom. The Tigers may have a scramble on their hands later on to replace the duo.

7.45am – Jose Mourinho is desperate to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane as Spurs attempt to break into the top four. The England captain provided a glimmer of hope that he was on the road to recovery on Thursday night by uploading a Twitter video stretching his hamstring with the caption: “Working hard. Making progress.”

⏰ It’s officially #TransferDeadlineDay Allow us to get business under way… Welcome to The Valley, Aiden McGeady! #cafc pic.twitter.com/2Eea8MjlFR — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 31, 2020

7.30am – Charlton kicked off deadline day early, announcing the signing of Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady on loan until the end of the season at 12.30am! The Republic of Ireland international was out of favour under Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light.

7.20am – A lot of clubs still have business to do on the final day. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all on the lookout for a striker, Arsenal want to bolster their defence, while Crystal Palace seem to be in the market for young talent from the Championship.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 17 goals for Hull this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the January window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?