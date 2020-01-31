Jamie Murray one victory away from eighth grand slam title

Jamie Murray is one victory away from an eighth grand slam title after he and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Murray and Mattek-Sands, who have won the US Open mixed title together the last two years, benefited from the roof being closed over Rod Laver Arena thanks to the extreme heat rule as the temperature topped 40C.

They faced wild card Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith and came through 6-3 7-6 (4) to set up a clash with fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and Croatian Nikola Mektic on Saturday night.

Murray said: “We lost to them last year in a tough match so we had the bit between our teeth today, the chance for a bit of revenge. There was a lot at stake. For us to be in the final is really exciting.”

The Scot currently has two men’s doubles titles, from here and the US Open in 2016, and five mixed doubles titles.

After winning Wimbledon with Jelena Jankovic in 2007, he collected back-to-back titles with Martina Hingis at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 as well as his New York double with Mattek-Sands.

Murray’s success means British players could win two of the major titles here. Joe Salisbury will contest the men’s doubles final on Sunday alongside his American partner Rajeev Ram.