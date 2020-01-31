Huddersfield defender Florent Hadergjonaj joins Kasimpasa on loan

Huddersfield full-back Florent Hadergjonaj has joined Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Kosovo international initially joined the Terriers on loan from Ingolstadt in August 2017 before making the move permanent the following summer.

He has made 73 appearances for Huddersfield but has not started for the Sky Bet Championship side since Boxing Day, falling behind Juninho Bacuna and Danny Simpson under manager Danny Cowley.

“Since we’ve been in the building Flo’s attitude and work ethic has been really good,” Cowley told the club website.

“He’s a player that can play in a variety of positions, but ultimately he wants to play regularly. We hope the rhythm of games will allow him to find his best football again.”