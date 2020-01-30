Grizzlies and Knicks players clash towards end of big Memphis win in New York

A scrap marred the closing stages of the game as the Memphis Grizzlies saw off the New York Knicks 127-106 at Madison Square Garden.

With 48 seconds left on the clock, Knicks guard Elfrid Payton knocked Jae Crowder into the first row after the latter attempted a three-pointer after stealing a pass by Julius Randle.

Crowder and the Knicks’ Marcus Morris Sr were ejected for starting the brawl and Payton got an automatic ejection for a flagrant 2 foul.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q4 of #MEMatNYK. Ruling: Flagrant foul penalty 2 assessed to Payton, technical fouls assessed to Crowder, Valanciunas, Morris Sr. and Dotson. Payton, Crowder and Morris Sr. ejected. pic.twitter.com/tDrQwQL13X — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 30, 2020

Dillon Brooks scored 27 points and Ja Morant and Crowder each got 18 as the Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory while the Knicks have now lost seven of their past 10 games.

Across the East River, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points and Kyrie Irving got 20 as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115 at Barclays Center.

Out of respect for for his friend Kobe Byrant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last Sunday, Dinwiddie changed his jersey number from eight – one of the numbers Bryant wore – to 26.

Irving did not play on Sunday after learning of Bryant’s death, and Dinwiddie was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.

In Indianapolis, the returning Victor Oladipo scored a three-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation time to draw Indiana and Chicago level, and then the Pacers pulled away in overtime for a 115-106 victory over the Bulls.

The Pacers’ Oladipo finished with nine points in his first game in over a year due to a knee injury.

In the other games, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 127-120, the Portland Trail Blazers won 125-112 over the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder saw off the Sacramento Kings 120-100.