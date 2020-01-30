Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Newcastle have won the race to sign Tottenham full-back Danny Rose and will wrap up a loan deal to sign him on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

With Dries Mertens‘s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Napoli forward has emerged as a target for Chelsea, the Guardian says.

Dries Mertens

West Ham have made an approach for Hertha Berlin’s Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou, the Daily Express reports.

Sporting Lisbon’s Portugal midfielder Miguel Luis could be set to join Rangers on loan, writes the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Tottenham 'hold Gareth Bale transfer talks' as Spurs eye return for Wales ace | https://t.co/ZDrP49Nrs9 pic.twitter.com/rnTcUHqcUB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 30, 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly's Premier League transfer is OFF https://t.co/omnDyGsLmj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 30, 2020

Players to watch

Richarlison: Everton are adamant that Richarlison is not for sale, despite a reported £85million offer from Barcelona, and plan to build their team around the Brazilian, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Richarlison

Emre Can: Former Liverpool player Can is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, after agreeing to take a pay cut to leave Juventus, the Daily Mail reports.

Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid have refused to offer Paris St-Germain more than 15m euros (£12.6million) for Cavani, says French publication Le Parisien.