Australian Open day 11: Djokovic breezes past Federer to reach eighth final

Novak Djokovic won his 50th meeting with an ailing Roger Federer to move into an eighth Australian Open final.

Home hope Ashleigh Barty was upset in the women’s semi-finals by 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin, and she will take on Garbine Muguruza for the trophy after the Spaniard defeated Simona Halep.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached their first grand slam final in men’s doubles by beating Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin.

Novak Djokovic leaps into a backhand (Andy Wong/AP)

This girl has become the goods! Kick ass and bring home the title @SofiaKenin So cool https://t.co/nlhMrIO3O8 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 30, 2020

Kenin may be a new name to many tennis fans but she has been earmarked for stardom for many years. Tennis Channel this week unearthed an interview of a seven-year-old Kenin, who is known as Sonya, talking about returning Andy Roddick’s serve.

“I think everyone knows about it,” she said. “I’m doing an interview thing, I can return his serve, how I will return it. He tweeted something about me. He said congratulations and stuff, so thank you, Andy.”

At the end of the trophy presentation, #AusOpen quad wheelchair doubles champions @DylanAlcott and @heathdavidson13 were joined by a famous friend… pic.twitter.com/kLeNBtuiTP — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 30, 2020

Alexander Zverev is hoping to win some silverware of his own but he has already got his hands on one trophy at Melbourne Park having joined quad wheelchair doubles champions Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson for their on-court presentation ceremony.

Unbelievable match today. Proud to be in the semis at the Australian Open #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/G5hRNm84et — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) January 29, 2020

The second men’s semi-final takes centre stage on Friday evening, with Zverev facing fifth seed Dominic Thiem for the right to take on Djokovic.

Both are playing in the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time, with Thiem aiming to reach a third grand slam final and Zverev a first.

Jamie Murray will hope to follow Salisbury in making a doubles final. He and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands face Australians Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith in the last four of the mixed.