Huddersfield goalkeeper Grabara spends second night in hospital with head injury

Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is to spend a second night in hospital after being knocked unconscious during Huddersfield’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory at Hull on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old Pole lost consciousness after a collision with team-mate Christopher Schindler and after extensive treatment on the pitch at the KCOM Stadium, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary having suffered a head injury and suspected concussion.

Grabara, who is on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from Liverpool, is expected to remain in hospital on Wednesday evening as medics monitor his condition before being assessed for release on Thursday morning.

A statement from Huddersfield said: “Kamil was injured in an accidental clash with Town defender Christopher Schindler around the 73rd minute of last night’s game at the KCOM Stadium, leading to a long delay as the goalkeeper received treatment on the pitch.

“He was immediately transported to Hull Royal Infirmary, where he remained overnight.

“Kamil is conscious and fully alert, but is expected to remain at the hospital overnight on Wednesday evening as the medical staff observe him for a 24-hour period, with Kamil suffering from a head injury and suspected concussion.

“Grabara will then be assessed for a potential release on Thursday morning, when Town’s head of medical Ian Kirkpatrick would lead on his medical care.

“Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank the medical personnel at Hull City and at Hull Royal Infirmary for their care of Kamil in the immediate aftermath of the incident.”