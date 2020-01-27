Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Shrewsbury hold Premier League leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup as Manchester United thrash Tranmere.

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury stunned unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool to fight back for a 2-2 FA Cup draw and force a fourth-round replay at Anfield.

The European champions made 11 changes for the tie in Shropshire, but were 2-0 ahead before Shrewsbury substitute Jason Cummings struck twice.

England piled the pressure on in the fourth Test in South Africa while relegated Saracens suffered more Gallagher Premiership misery at Harlequins.

Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.

Jason Cummings was the king of Shrewsbury as his brace earned the League One side a 2-2 FA Cup draw against Liverpool and a fourth-round replay at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Prenton Park
Harry Maguire celebrates opening the scoring in Manchester United’s 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere to provide some respite for underfire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Simon Cooper/PA)
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion – FA Cup – Fourth Round – London Stadium
West Ham manager David Moyes cut a dejected figure after an FA Cup fourth-round exit to Championship side West Brom at the London Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)
South Africa England Cricket
England paceman Mark Wood acknowledges the crowd after taking a five-wicket haul in South Africa’s first innings (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Harlequins v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stoop
Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care scores in their emphatic 41-14 Gallagher Premiership victory over relegated Saracens (Steven Paston/PA)
Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby – Gallagher Premiership – Ashton Gate
Nathan Hughes charges through as Bristol Bears claimed West Country bragging rights with a 34-16 win over Gloucester at Ashton Gate (Ashley Western/PA)
Brentford v Leicester City – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Griffin Park
Griffin Park – home of Brentford since 1904 – staged its final FA Cup tie as the Bees, who will move to a new home next season, lost 1-0 to Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
Hull City v Chelsea – FA Cup – Fourth Round – KCOM Stadium
Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori (centre) heads home the winner in their FA Cup tie at Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City v Fulham – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus scores his second for Manchester City as the FA Cup holders eased into the last 16 with a 4-0 home win against Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Coventry City v Birmingham City – FA Cup – Fourth Round – St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium
Tenants and landlords walk out to play as Coventry and Birmingham meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester United v Manchester City – Women’s FA Cup – Fourth Round – Leigh Sports Village
Women’s football in Manchester is blue after City beat United 3-2 in their FA Cup fourth round match at Leigh Sports Village (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Tynecastle Park
Hearts manager Daniel Stendel celebrates as their 2-1 win over Rangers tilted the battle for the Ladbrokes Premiership title in Celtic’s favour (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australian Open Tennis
Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open (Lee Jin-man/AP)
The 15-year-old Coco Gauff’s tremendous run at the Australian Open came to an end against Sofia Kenin (right) in the fourth round (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Australian golfer Lucas Herbert triumphed in a Dubai Desert Classic play-off to become a first-time winner on the European Tour (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
British Diving Championships – Day Two – Plymouth Life Centre
The Women’s 3m Synchro event were part of the British Diving Championships at the Plymouth Life Centre (Adam Davy/PA)
England Vitality Roses v South Africa – Vitality Netball Nations Cup – The Copper Box
England’s Nat Haythornthwaite (left) in action against South Africa during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup match at The Copper Box, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
