The sporting weekend in pictures

Shrewsbury stunned unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool to fight back for a 2-2 FA Cup draw and force a fourth-round replay at Anfield.

The European champions made 11 changes for the tie in Shropshire, but were 2-0 ahead before Shrewsbury substitute Jason Cummings struck twice.

England piled the pressure on in the fourth Test in South Africa while relegated Saracens suffered more Gallagher Premiership misery at Harlequins.

Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.

Jason Cummings was the king of Shrewsbury as his brace earned the League One side a 2-2 FA Cup draw against Liverpool and a fourth-round replay at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Maguire celebrates opening the scoring in Manchester United’s 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere to provide some respite for underfire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Simon Cooper/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes cut a dejected figure after an FA Cup fourth-round exit to Championship side West Brom at the London Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England paceman Mark Wood acknowledges the crowd after taking a five-wicket haul in South Africa’s first innings (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Advertising

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care scores in their emphatic 41-14 Gallagher Premiership victory over relegated Saracens (Steven Paston/PA)

Nathan Hughes charges through as Bristol Bears claimed West Country bragging rights with a 34-16 win over Gloucester at Ashton Gate (Ashley Western/PA)

Griffin Park – home of Brentford since 1904 – staged its final FA Cup tie as the Bees, who will move to a new home next season, lost 1-0 to Leicester (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori (centre) heads home the winner in their FA Cup tie at Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)

Advertising

Gabriel Jesus scores his second for Manchester City as the FA Cup holders eased into the last 16 with a 4-0 home win against Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tenants and landlords walk out to play as Coventry and Birmingham meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)

Women’s football in Manchester is blue after City beat United 3-2 in their FA Cup fourth round match at Leigh Sports Village (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel celebrates as their 2-1 win over Rangers tilted the battle for the Ladbrokes Premiership title in Celtic’s favour (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The 15-year-old Coco Gauff’s tremendous run at the Australian Open came to an end against Sofia Kenin (right) in the fourth round (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert triumphed in a Dubai Desert Classic play-off to become a first-time winner on the European Tour (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The Women’s 3m Synchro event were part of the British Diving Championships at the Plymouth Life Centre (Adam Davy/PA)