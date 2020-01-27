The pick of the ties in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Wayne Rooney could face his former club Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were drawn against either Derby or Northampton.

Rooney’s Rams face a replay at home to the League Two side after a goalless draw on Friday night, while League One Shrewsbury will face Chelsea if they can see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the headline ties from Monday’s draw.

Northampton or Derby v Manchester United

Manchester United’s George Best heads home the first of his six goals in an 8-2 FA Cup fifth round win at Northampton (PA)

Northampton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, face a stiff task to see off Championship Derby in a fourth-round replay. But the reward will be a home tie with Manchester United.

The Cobblers famously hosted United at the County Ground 50 years ago, when United won 8-2 and George Best scored six goals on his comeback from a four-week ban for kicking the ball out of a referee’s hands. Two visits by United this century in cup competitions both ended in away victories, too.

But standing in Northampton’s way of another dream tie is United’s all-time record goalscorer Rooney and his Rams team-mates who will be looking to make amends for Friday’s goalless draw and get another crack at United.

Their last encounter with the Red Devils saw Derby win 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup in September 2018.

Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool

? | Sam Ricketts gives his thoughts on the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round draw. ? | “If we were to come through, it would be another amazing FA Cup tie." #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 27, 2020

Shrewsbury’s FA Cup run looked to be drawing to a close when they found themselves 2-0 down at the Montgomery Waters Stadium to a Liverpool side comprised largely of young players seconds after half-time.

But substitute Jason Cummings’ second-half double cancelled out Curtis Jones’ strike and a Donald Love own goal to set up a trip to Anfield in which Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already indicated he will field a youth team during the Premier League’s first winter break.

Eight-times winners Chelsea booked their place in the fifth round with a 2-1 win at Hull, although they had to survive a concerted fightback as substitute Kamil Grosicki halved their lead following goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori.

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany (centre) lifts the FA Cup after a 60 final victory over Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Having put out top-flight Brighton in the third round, Sheffield Wednesday made it to the last 16 courtesy of a 2-1 victory in their all Sky Bet Championship tie at QPR.

Goals from Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall were enough to see the Owls through despite Nahki Wells’ stoppage-time effort as Garry Monk’s men bounced back from a 5-0 drubbing by Blackburn on their own pitch the previous weekend.

Their reward is a home clash with holders and Premier League giants Manchester City, whose defence continued with a 4-0 win over Championship Fulham thanks to a Gabriel Jesus double, Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and Bernardo Silva’s strike.

The sides met at the Etihad Stadium in the Capital One Cup in September 2014, when City romped to a 7-0 victory, but they needed two second-half goals from James Milner to progress in the FA Cup when they last locked horns three and a half months later.