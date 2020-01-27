In pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant

Tributes to Kobe Bryant were paid all around the world after the death of the former basketball great.

The 41-year-old, a five-time NBA champion, died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in California on Sunday morning.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes.

Houston Rockets centre Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward PJ Tucker reacted during a tribute (David Zalubowski/AP)

An attendee took a photo of a mural featuring Bryant inside the LA Lakers’ Staples Center (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Flowers were laid at the Staples Centre (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Fans took photos of artwork featuring the former Los Angeles Laker (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Actress Sibley Scoles arrived at the Grammy Awards with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honour of Bryant (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Dharma Brown, an eight-year-old, paid her respects (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The exterior of Madison Square Garden was coloured orange and purple (Kathy Willens/AP)

Bryant’s image was shown on a billboard outside the Staples Center (Matt Hartman/AP)

Players and fans observed a moment of silence before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies (Brandon Dill/AP)

Bryant’s Lakers jerseys were on display at the Staples Center (Matt Sayles/AP)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of several players to personalise their trainers with messages (Gerald Herbert/AP)

More tributes were laid (Richard Vogel/AP)

Paris St Germain forward Neymar used his celebration to pay tribute after scoring against Lille (Michel Spingler/AP)

Orlando Magic fans held up banners (Reinhold Matay/AP)

There was a memorial near the Staples Center (Michael Owen Baker/AP)

Alicia Keys led the tributes at the Grammy Awards (Matt Styles/AP)

Tennis player Coco Gauff had a tribute on her trainers at the Australian Open (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers shirt whilst warming-up for his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal (Andy Wong/AP)