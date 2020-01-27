Menu

In pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant

UK & international sports | Published:

The five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

People gathered at a memorial near Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant

Tributes to Kobe Bryant were paid all around the world after the death of the former basketball great.

The 41-year-old, a five-time NBA champion, died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in California on Sunday morning.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tributes.

Houston Rockets centre Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker reacted during a tribute
Houston Rockets centre Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward PJ Tucker reacted during a tribute (David Zalubowski/AP)
An attendee took a photo of a mural featuring Kobe Bryant inside the Staples Center
An attendee took a photo of a mural featuring Bryant inside the LA Lakers’ Staples Center (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Flowers were laid at the Staples Centre
Flowers were laid at the Staples Centre (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Fans took photos of artwork featuring the former Los Angeles Laker
Fans took photos of artwork featuring the former Los Angeles Laker (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Actress Sibley Scoles arrived at the Grammy Awards with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honour of Bryant
Actress Sibley Scoles arrived at the Grammy Awards with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honour of Bryant (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Dharma Brown, an eight-year-old, paid her respects
Dharma Brown, an eight-year-old, paid her respects (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The exterior of Madison Square Garden was coloured orange and purple
The exterior of Madison Square Garden was coloured orange and purple (Kathy Willens/AP)
Bryant's image was shown on a billboard outside the Staples Center
Bryant’s image was shown on a billboard outside the Staples Center (Matt Hartman/AP)
Players and fans observed a moment of silence before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies
Players and fans observed a moment of silence before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies (Brandon Dill/AP)

Bryant's Lakers jerseys were on display at the Staples Center
Bryant’s Lakers jerseys were on display at the Staples Center (Matt Sayles/AP)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of several players to personalise their trainers with messages
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was one of several players to personalise their trainers with messages (Gerald Herbert/AP)
More tributes were laid
More tributes were laid (Richard Vogel/AP)
Paris St Germain forward Neymar used his celebration to pay tribute after scoring against Lille
Paris St Germain forward Neymar used his celebration to pay tribute after scoring against Lille (Michel Spingler/AP)
Orlando Magic fans held up banners
Orlando Magic fans held up banners (Reinhold Matay/AP)
There was a memorial near the Staples Center
There was a memorial near the Staples Center (Michael Owen Baker/AP)
Alicia Keys led the tributes at the Grammy Awards
Alicia Keys led the tributes at the Grammy Awards (Matt Styles/AP)
Tennis player Coco Gauff had a tribute on her trainers at the Australian Open
Tennis player Coco Gauff had a tribute on her trainers at the Australian Open (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers shirt during his warm-up for his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal
Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers shirt whilst warming-up for his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal (Andy Wong/AP)
Flowers were left at the “House of Kobe” basketball court in Valenzuela
Flowers were left at the “House of Kobe” basketball court in Valenzuela (Aaron Favila/AP)
UK & international sports

