England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal

Bristol have announced the signing of England prop Kyle Sinckler on a two-year deal.

Sinckler, 26, will move to the west country club from Harlequins in the summer.

He has won 31 England caps and played in all three Tests on the British and Irish Lions’ 2017 New Zealand tour.

Sinckler’s move to Bristol has been touted for some time but the Bears have now confirmed his capture.

He is the latest addition to a star-studded squad recently bolstered by the announcement that Fiji star Semi Radradra will head to Ashton Gate next term.

Bristol already have the likes of former New Zealand back Charles Piutau and England number eight Nathan Hughes in their ranks.

And they are currently fifth in the Gallagher Premiership, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Sinckler, who made his Quins debut in 2011, told Bristol’s official website: “The opportunity to come to Bristol and play under Pat Lam (Bristol rugby director) was one that I couldn’t turn down.

“The Bears are an ambitious club on the up and it was great to visit the city and the facilities that they have.

“There is a clear plan in place for long-term success and I’m looking forward to contributing.

“I am grateful to Harlequins for everything they have done for me and my career. I’d like to thank the coaches, fans and my team-mates for all their support over the years.”

Sinckler started the World Cup final in November but went off after being injured during the opening minutes against South Africa in Yokohama.

Bristol boss Lam said: “Kyle is an outstanding player and it’s fantastic to bring someone of his international calibre to the Bears.

“He’s coming into his peak years as a front-rower and has a wealth of experience at the very highest level.

“What really pleases us is Kyle’s attitude. He’s excited about coming to Bristol and being part of our journey.

“A key part of our vision is developing our home-grown contingent to become England internationals. Kyle can set the example of what it takes for a young player to succeed at the highest level.”