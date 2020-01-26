Winks can’t catch a break with ankle

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks admits he is still learning how to manage his troublesome ankle injury.

Winks looked like he would have a spell on the sidelines after he limped off in Wednesday’s win over Norwich after a hefty challenge, only to be fit for the FA Cup draw at Southampton three days later.

The 23-year-old has been beset by ankle issues and had surgery in 2018 which ruined his World Cup chances.

Harry Winks (centre) says he is learning to manage an ankle issue (Adam Davy/PA)

He has had to play through the pain since and admits it is something he is still adapting to.

“I’ve still had pain in my ankle for the last year or so and I can’t catch a break as I keep rolling it and having problems with it,” he said,

“I’m learning to deal with it and getting through the pain.

Advertising

“At the moment I’m in a good kind of form and playing a lot of matches, I don’t want to stop that.

“The minute I felt I was able to train I told the team.

“I don’t think it’s anything too serious. It’s more of a recurring issue that hasn’t really had time to settle and heal.

“It’s nothing too serious. Anyone who has had issues will realise it’s a bit of a nightmare to get over.”

Advertising

Winks (left) celebrates with Son Heung-min after the South Korean’s goal at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA)

Winks was able to get through 90 minutes as Spurs were forced into a replay after conceding an 87th-minute leveller at St Mary’s.

Son Heung-min put them ahead just before the hour but late Saints pressure was rewarded by Sofiane Boufal’s late strike.

Spurs had two gilt-edged chances to go in front early in the game and Winks admits missing those proved costly.

“On 85, 86 minutes, one lack of concentration has cost us a goal and forced a replay,” he added.

A late equaliser from Sofiane Boufal (19) means Southampton and Tottenham must meet again to decide their FA Cup tie (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s not ideal for both teams but we go at home and try for the win. We should have had it wrapped up before then.

“They had their chances, they’re an energetic side but we had our chances as well. If we take our chances, go two or three-nil up, it’s a different story.”

Boufal ensured his side kept their names in the hat for the next round after scoring his first Saints goal for more than two years.

That was also against Spurs and, having spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo, the Moroccan wants his strike to kick him on for the rest of the campaign.

He said: ““It was a nice moment. I was waiting for this moment for a long time. Now, I hope it will help me in the second part of the season.

“We have an objective to get to the final; why not? This is the objective of the club so we need to go and beat Tottenham for this objective.”