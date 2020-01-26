Utah Jazz beat Mavericks in 14th win from 15 games

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 in Salt Lake City to rack up their 14th win in 15 games.

Rudy Gobert finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as he helped ensure the Jazz maintained their challenge to the Los Angeles Lakers at the top of the Western Conference.

Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic got 23 for the Jazz, while Luka Doncic got 25 for the Mavericks, who have lost two of their last three games.

The Mavericks are in sixth place in the Western, one below their Texas rivals, the Houston Rockets.

In Detroit, Kyrie Irving scored 45 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Pistons 121-111 in overtime.

Irving scored 17 of those points in the third quarter as the visitors overcame a double-digit deficit.

Derrick Rose got 27 points for the Pistons, scoring more than 20 for the 12th straight game.

Zach LaVine scored 44 points in Cleveland as the Chicago Bulls beat the Cavaliers 118-106.

44/10/8 and the win. All Star numbers. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/D3JfCmxIyJ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2020

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for the Bulls, who remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland, who have now lost seven straight games and 12 out of 14, are in 14th in the Eastern, with only the Atlanta Hawks below them.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 104-113 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers won 108-91 against the Lakers.