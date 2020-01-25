Howe ‘lifted’ by overdue win but quick to move on

Eddie Howe claims the relief of halting Bournemouth’s Premier League slump only lasted a “few seconds”.

The relegation-threatened south-coast club picked up just a second victory from 13 top-flight fixtures by beating Brighton in midweek.

Victory over Albion temporarily alleviated mounting pressure on Howe and provided an overdue morale boost for his squad.

The Cherries boss believes he is his own biggest critic and admits he only enjoyed momentary respite before turning his attention to Monday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

“I think naturally winning gives everyone a lift,” said Howe.

“I’m no different, desperate to win, I want to win every game.

“I prepare to win every game. If you weren’t thinking you are going to win the game when you’re exiting the tunnel and going to stand on the dugout, I think there’s a big problem.

“That expectation has always been there and I’ve always said my biggest critic is myself so when I don’t win, the only person that I really that I answer to is myself and I’m very hard on myself.

Advertising

“I wouldn’t say I’ve been beating myself with a stick but I’ve been trying to find solutions to problems that are quite evident, so winning is a nice feeling.

“But it’s more relief for a few seconds and then you think about the next game.”

Bournemouth remain in the drop zone on goal difference after ending a six-match winless run in the league.

Howe is facing an enforced distraction from the battle for survival due to the fourth-round cup tie at home to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Advertising

Arteta began his tenure as Arsenal head coach with a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day and has registered a solitary league win from six games.

Howe is relishing another tactical battle with the Spaniard.

“He’s implementing his philosophy, that’s very clear, he’s gone in and wanted to change certain things,” said Howe.

“We were his first game and you could see an instant shift in that game to how they played previously. I thought they were impressive against us here.

“I anticipate a more progressive Arsenal. He’s had a few weeks there, I’m sure he will have changed further things.

“(I’m) looking forward to the tactical battle, always an interesting one against Arsenal, they’re a very good team.”