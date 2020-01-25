6 sports stars caught swearing on camera

Ben Stokes is the latest sports star to have been caught using foul language during a live event.

The England all-rounder could be heard shouting expletives as he confronted a fan who abused him as he left the field during day one of the final Test with South Africa in Johannesburg.

Here, the PA news agency highlights a number of incidents when stars have let their potty mouths run away with them.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was banned for swearing into a TV camera (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Rooney was controversially handed a two-match ban by the FA in 2011 for the “use of offensive, insulting and/or abusive language” after celebrating a penalty that completed a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at West Ham while he was with Manchester United. Rooney swore twice directly into a television camera. He missed United’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City as a result. Rooney was also captured criticising England fans for booing during a turgid draw with Algeria at the 2010 World Cup.

Nick Kyrgios

Advertising

The bad boy of tennis plumbed new depths during last year’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, with umpire Fergus Murphy again the target of his ire. Kyrgios had already abused Murphy at Queen’s Club two months earlier, but his outburst on this occasion was far worse, swearing at the Irishman during a second-round loss to Karen Khachanov, and again at the end when he also spat in his direction. Cameras also caught Kyrgios smashing two rackets during an unauthorised bathroom break. Kyrgios was handed a record £90,000 fine and a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour.

Kim Sears

Sears was caught on camera uttering expletives against Tomas Berdych (Steve Paston/PA)

There is clearly something about tennis that brings out the worst in people, and at the 2015 Australian Open the then fiancee of Andy Murray was caught on camera letting fly with an obscene rant against Tomas Berdych towards the end of the first set of a match the Scot would go on to lose. While her comments were not audible, they were clearly viewed by lip readers. After the match, Murray defended Sears saying: “In the heat of the moment you can say stuff you regret.”

Advertising

Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew, left, swore at Manuel Pellegrini during a Premier League game in 2014 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Heat of the moment” was also Pardew’s explanation following his touchline rant during a Premier League game in 2014 at then Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini while he was in charge of Newcastle. Pardew was annoyed at a goal being ruled offside when United were losing 1-0 before then responding to a remark from Pellegrini. Although he described the Chilean as “old”, it was colourfully sandwiched by two swear words. The FA took no action against Pardew, but reminded him of his responsibilities.

Eddie Jones

Jones apologised for his moment of foul-mouthed frustration during England’s win over Argentina in 2017 (Tess Derry/PA)

England’s head coach was in the spotlight in 2017 following what he described as side’s “grindathon” 21-8 victory over Argentina at Twickenham during the autumn test series. A desk camera caught Jones criticising his own team, using the f-word twice after Sam Underhill had conceded a penalty inside his own 22, along with slamming a notebook down on his desk. Jones did apologise but added there was no reason why he should not be allowed to vent his frustration on occasion.

Jos Buttler

Buttler was caught by stump mic swearing at South Africa’s Vernon Philander (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stokes is not the only English cricketer to have been caught swearing on the field during the current tour of South Africa. On a tense final day of the second Test in Cape Town, wicketkeeper Buttler vented his anger at Vernon Philander for not moving out of the way as a throw was returned from the outfield. The stump microphone picked up the exchange between the two, with Buttler’s profanity earning him a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee. He also apologised but questioned the use of stump mics.