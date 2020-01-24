England face long wait as heavy rain delays start of fourth Test in Johannesburg

England’s fourth and final Test against South Africa was set for a long delay on day one, with heavy morning rain in Johannesburg.

The rain set in early and there were pools on the outfield as the scheduled toss time of 9.30am approached.

?️ has delayed the start of the fourth #SAvENG Test ? pic.twitter.com/iIA1hJQqO2 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2020

The tourists remained at the team hotel until signs of improvement, with the forecasts suggesting plenty more bad weather to come.

Joe Root’s side boast a 2-1 series lead after back-to-back wins in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.