England face long wait as heavy rain delays start of fourth Test in Johannesburg

Published:

Rain delayed the start of the fourth Test

England’s fourth and final Test against South Africa was set for a long delay on day one, with heavy morning rain in Johannesburg.

The rain set in early and there were pools on the outfield as the scheduled toss time of 9.30am approached.

The tourists remained at the team hotel until signs of improvement, with the forecasts suggesting plenty more bad weather to come.

Joe Root’s side boast a 2-1 series lead after back-to-back wins in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

