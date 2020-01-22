Zidane sets his sights on winning Copa del Rey after Real ease into last 16

Zinedine Zidane has spoken of his hopes of winning the Copa del Rey after Real Madrid eased into the last 16 with a 3-1 victory at Unionistas de Salamanca.

Gareth Bale netted the opener in the 18th minute, despite not having played since January 4, but picked up an ankle injury and had to be substituted.

Unionistas levelled the tie at the start of the second half through Alvaro Romero, but Los Blancos’ quality was too much for their opponents, with Juan Gongora scoring an own goal before Brahim Diaz’s strike wrapped up the victory.

“I’m happy with everyone,” Frenchman Zidane told a press conference reported by Marca.

“We knew what kind of game it would be on a really small pitch. But there was motivation as this is the Copa del Rey and we want to win it.

“It was a difficult night and we struggled as we moved the ball around the pitch, which didn’t help. We’re happy to be in the last 16.”

Diaz had been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but Zidane declined to say whether the former Manchester City forward would be staying or leaving in the transfer window.

On Diaz’s performance, Zidane said: “I’m happy with what he did, with his goals. We’re all here to do well and nothing more.

“These matches don’t change anything. Everyone knows their situation.”