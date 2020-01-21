Woods not thinking about PGA Tour history ahead of Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods maintains he is not even thinking about making PGA Tour history and will instead just focus on delivering another consistent performance at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The former world number one equalled Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins with victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan last year.

Woods’ first tournament of 2020 sees him head back to Torrey Pines, where he has won the event seven times as well as claiming the 2008 US Open at the California course.

The 44-year-old, though, knows securing a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory will be no walk in the park – with the field also including the likes of Rory McIlroy ad Jon Rahm as well as defending champion Justin Rose.

“The number, just trying to get to 83, I really don’t think about it,” Woods said at a press conference broadcast by the PGA Tour.

“(That is) because I start to think about all of the things I need to do to win the golf tournament.

“There are so many different shots which I have to play, strategy and thinking my way around the golf course. I am more consumed in that.”

Woods admitted he “didn’t really touch a club” after guiding Team USA to Presidents Cup success – apart from playing with his son on his birthday.

“I just wanted to get away from it,” the American said. “I was a little bit fried, physically, emotionally and mentally.”

Woods, though, is now ready to tackle 2020 head on.

“I feel like I ended the year on a good note and felt my game didn’t really need a whole lot of dusting,” said Woods, who is expected to be testing out a new TaylorMade SIM driver as well as Bridgestone’s Tour B XS ball.

Snead’s final tour success came at the age of 52, while Woods reached the milestone aged 43.

In April, Woods will embark on his Masters defence and the quest for a 16th Major title.

Woods, though, intends to take things very much as they come, having battled his way through four back surgeries, the last of which was for a lumbar fusion.

“To even get to where I am at right now, 15 is a lot. Not too many guys who are around have seen that kind of number before,” said Woods.

“It is just going to take time. It took Jack (Nicklaus) some 24 years to get to it and it has taken me 20-some-odd years to get to mine.

“It takes time to accumulate the number of wins. Yes, there were a number of years where I didn’t compete and didn’t play, so those were some missed opportunities.

“But granted that I am playing again now, these are blessed opportunities, (because) I didn’t think I would have these.”

Woods admits, however, the physical toll on his body is not getting any easier to manage.

“That is the hardest part about being an older athlete – you see it all the time at the Masters – either Fred (Couples), (Bernhard) Langer or someone is up there for two to three days, then they fade,” he said.

“It is hard to put it together for all four days as you get older, it is just harder. That is one of the things I have noticed, it is harder to recover now.

“But I have been able to win a few tournaments since I made my comeback, and hopefully I will win some more.”