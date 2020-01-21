Sheff Utd ownership saga seemingly over as McCabe is refused right to appeal

Sheffield United’s ownership battle appears to be over after Kevin McCabe was told there were “no good grounds” to appeal against a High Court decision which forces him to sell his stake in the club to Prince Abdullah.

In September last year it was ruled by Mr Justice Fancourt that the McCabe family would have to sell their 50 per cent stake in the Premier League club to the prince, who owns the other 50 per cent, for £5million, in line with a 2013 investment and shareholders agreement.

The Court of Appeal has now blocked any prospect of an appeal against that decision.

A statement on the Blades’ website read: “The Court of Appeal considered there to be no good grounds for allowing an appeal by Mr McCabe’s Sheffield United Limited.

“The decision brings an end to over two years of contentious litigation over the ownership of Sheffield United.

“The board is delighted that any lingering uncertainty about the club’s future ownership is at an end and that everyone at Sheffield United can now fully focus on what has, to date, been a fantastic first season back in the Premier League.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has overseen an excellent first season back in the top flight (Tim Goode/PA)

The club are seventh heading into Tuesday night’s home match against Manchester City, just six points off the top four.

The statement went on to say that the board has reached an agreement in principle with SUL and the Scarborough Group, also controlled by McCabe, for the transfer to the club of the freehold of the Bramall Lane ground, plus arrangements to acquire other club-related properties.

The statement added: “Prince Abdullah expects the transfer of the properties to be completed within a matter of months and looks forward in particular to the club being unified with its beloved home, Bramall Lane.”