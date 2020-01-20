Menu

Advertising

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

.

Liverpool continued their march towards a first Premier League title with victory over Manchester United

Liverpool established a seemingly even firmer grip on the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Manchester United which saw them move 16 point clear at the top.

A frustrating draw for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and a shock defeat for Leicester at Burnley capped another dominant weekend for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

England turned the screw in the third Test in South Africa while Saracens did their best to shrug off their off-field issues by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Anfield
Virgil Van Dijk’s early strike paved the way for Liverpool to cruise to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Manchester United had VAR to thank for not suffering a heavier defeat at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
South Africa England Cricket
Ollie Pope’s heroics helped put England in a commanding position after day four of the third Test in Port Elizabeth (Michael Sheehan/AP)
Saracens v Racing 92 – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool Four – Allianz Park
Saracens saw off Racing 92 to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals one day after their relegation from the Premiership was confirmed (Adam Davy/PA)

Advertising

Stuart Bingham celebrates winning the Masters with the Paul Hunter trophy
Stuart Bingham celebrates winning the Masters with the Paul Hunter trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola showed his frustration as Manchester City dropped more points in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle United v Chelsea – Premier League – St James’ Park
Isaac Hayden scored a dramatic late winner as Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Arsenal v Sheffield United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was not enough to give Arsenal victory over battling Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Advertising

Burnley v Leicester City – Premier League – Turf Moor
Jamie Vardy saw his penalty saved as Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Burnley at Turf Moor (Nick Potts/PA)
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
A late double from Raul Jimenez sealed a remarkable comeback win for Wolves over Southampton at St Mary’s (Mark Kerton/PA)
West Ham United v Everton – Premier League – London Stadium
David Moyes, right, could not inspire a win over his former club when West Ham met Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton (Yui Mok/PA)
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Carrow Road
The focus grew on Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – FA Women’s Super League – Meadow Park
Chelsea soared to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League clash at Borehamwood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
Lee Westwood clinched his 25th European Tour title with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
UFC 246 Mixed Martial Arts
Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to defeat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Matchbook Clarence House Chase Raceday – Ascot Racecourse
Barry Geraghty steered Defi Du Seuil to victory in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Australia Tennis Adelaide International
World number one Ashleigh Barty warmed up for the Australian Open with victory in the Adelaide International (James Elsby/AP)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News