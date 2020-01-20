The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool established a seemingly even firmer grip on the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Manchester United which saw them move 16 point clear at the top.

A frustrating draw for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and a shock defeat for Leicester at Burnley capped another dominant weekend for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

England turned the screw in the third Test in South Africa while Saracens did their best to shrug off their off-field issues by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.

Virgil Van Dijk’s early strike paved the way for Liverpool to cruise to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Manchester United had VAR to thank for not suffering a heavier defeat at Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ollie Pope’s heroics helped put England in a commanding position after day four of the third Test in Port Elizabeth (Michael Sheehan/AP)

Saracens saw off Racing 92 to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals one day after their relegation from the Premiership was confirmed (Adam Davy/PA)

Stuart Bingham celebrates winning the Masters with the Paul Hunter trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

Pep Guardiola showed his frustration as Manchester City dropped more points in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

Isaac Hayden scored a dramatic late winner as Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was not enough to give Arsenal victory over battling Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Jamie Vardy saw his penalty saved as Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Burnley at Turf Moor (Nick Potts/PA)

A late double from Raul Jimenez sealed a remarkable comeback win for Wolves over Southampton at St Mary’s (Mark Kerton/PA)

David Moyes, right, could not inspire a win over his former club when West Ham met Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton (Yui Mok/PA)

The focus grew on Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chelsea soared to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League clash at Borehamwood (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lee Westwood clinched his 25th European Tour title with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to defeat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

Barry Geraghty steered Defi Du Seuil to victory in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot (Bradley Collyer/PA)