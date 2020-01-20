San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs secure Super Bowl berths

Raheem Mostert had four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers booked their place at the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs to decide who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Patrick Mahomes led his side to a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco did the damage on the ground rather than through the air, with Mostert being called in for 29 carries and gaining 220 yards and a quartet of scores.

The @49ers join Hall of Famer Don Shula's 1971 and 1973 Dolphins (2x) as the only teams to finish a playoff game with fewer than 10 pass attempts in the Super Bowl era.#49ers | #NFCChampionship — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2020

The first scoring rush from 36 yards came 10 minutes into the encounter in California and was followed by a double in the second quarter as the home side went in 27-0 up at the midway point.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Aaron Jones for nine yards to put Green Bay on the board and two further touchdowns in the fourth were purely a consolation as the Niners advanced to their seventh Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl berth for the first time in 50 years.

SUPER BOWL BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 5️⃣0️⃣ YEARS! pic.twitter.com/BzBXHWGvuQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

A 27-yard rush from the quarterback towards the end of the first half gave the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish in Missouri.

Damien Williams scored on a three-yard rush and Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for a touchdown in the fourth as the Chiefs booked their ticket to the season-ending showpiece in Miami.