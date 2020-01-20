Menu

Advertising

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes injury after crashing car

UK & international sports | Published:

The crash happened on Monday morning.

Sergio Romero was unhurt in a car crash on Monday morning

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was unhurt after being involved in a car crash on his way to training on Monday morning.

Pictures showed the 32-year-old’s Lamborghini heavily damaged after striking a crash barrier on a road close to the club’s Carrington training base.

Romero walked away from the crash and trained as normal with his team-mates after the incident, United confirmed later.

Romero, second choice to regular stopper David De Gea, last played in United’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves last week.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News