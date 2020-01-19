That’s Howe it should be done – Bournemouth boss backs referees using monitors

Eddie Howe believes the use of the pitchside monitor allows the referee to make a more “rational decision” after his Bournemouth side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

Referee Paul Tierney had dismissed Bournemouth’s Steve Cook for handball in the first half and then, after the break, he consulted his monitor before changing Ben Godfrey’s yellow card to a red, becoming the first official to do so in the Premier League.

Cook was sent off when he palmed Ondrej Duda’s curled effort onto a post, with Teemu Pukki firing Norwich into the lead from the subsequent penalty.

Match referee Paul Tierney consults the pitchside monitor before changing Ben Godfrey’s card from a yellow to a red (Joe Giddens/PA)

When asked whether the referee making the decision in that way was an improvement on the VAR handling the call, Howe said: “I think it gives him the chance possibly to make a more rational decision, because I think when someone else is making it, I think there’s a reluctance to say the referee is wrong and to overrule him either one way or another.

“This will be easier because it’s the guy who has made the decision actually making that call.”

The result leaves Bournemouth with 10 defeats from their last 12 matches, and just three points above bottom-placed Norwich at the foot of the table, but Howe wants his side to take some positives from the match.

He said: “When we were down to 10 men it’s probably the best we’ve battled in recent weeks, I thought we showed a real togetherness within the group.

“We stayed in the game probably for set-plays and counter-attacks to try and find a way to score and get the ball to bounce our way, we had a couple of moments there that were key.”

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul spoke out against VAR after the game, in which both red-card decisions were reviewed, although the first one took place outside the stadium.

“We all know we can’t influence the referee,” the Dutch goalkeeper told BBC Sport.

“The referee needs to make decisions. We are sick of people outside the stadium in a little room getting involved.”

On the importance of Norwich’s much-needed victory, Krul added: “Over the last 10 to 12 games we deserved more wins but football is a harsh game sometimes.

“We did everything right today to get the three points. We needed the win to kick-start belief.”