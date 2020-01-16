Orlando produce the Magic as Lakers taste first defeat in 10 games

The Los Angeles Lakers lost for the first time in 10 matches as they were edged out by the Orlando Magic 119-118.

LeBron James’s side have a commanding lead at the top of the Western Conference but it was the Magic who took the initative in the second quarter, extending the advantage to 51-31 at one stage.

Quinn Cook had 22 points for the Lakers while James added 19, but it was Markelle Fultz (21 points) who got the key scores, a pair of two pointers in the last minute securing the win for Orlando.

Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points as the Miami Heat saw off the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs had a three-minute scoring drought to start the fourth quarter as the Heat took the lead and held on to improve their home record to 18-1.

James Harden only scored 13 – his lowest total since January 2018 – as the Houston Rockets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 117-107, while Luka Doncic hit a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists in a 127-123 win for the Dallas Mavericks over the Sacramento Kings.

Advertising

Elsewhere, Tobias Harris scored 34 and Ben Simmons poured in 20 as the Philadelphia 76ers saw off the Brooklyn Nets 117-106, the Detroit Pistons won for the first time in four outings to secure a 113-103 success against the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers pipped the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99.

Zach LaVine was among seven Chicago Bulls to record double-figures as the side defeated the Washington Wizards 115-106, the Toronto Raptors edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 and rookie Michael Porter Jr scored 19 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 100-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets.