Mark Wood replaces James Anderson as England choose to bat at Port Elizabeth

England handed Mark Wood his first appearance since the triumphant World Cup final at Lord’s, replacing the injured James Anderson for the third Test against South Africa.

Wood, who last played Test cricket 11 months ago in a man-of-the-match performance in St Lucia, was preferred to Chris Woakes at Port Elizabeth with Jofra Archer once again unavailable due to a painful right elbow.

Wood has spent much of the past six months recovering from a torn side sustained during the World Cup final at Lord’s but has impressed with his pace and enthusiasm in training.

England will hope Wood does not see action until day two, with captain Joe Root opting to bat having won the toss for the third time in the series.

South Africa made one change to their XI, handing seamer Dane Paterson a debut in place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.