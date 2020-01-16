Mark Wood replaces injured James Anderson as England win toss and bat

Mark Wood made his first England appearance since the World Cup final in the third Test against South Africa, replacing the injured James Anderson at Port Elizabeth.

Wood tore his side at Lord’s but has proved his fitness and returns to the Test side 11 months after his last cap. Jofra Archer had hoped to rival Wood for selection but has not recovered from pain in his right elbow.

England captain Joe Root won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bat first at St George’s Park.