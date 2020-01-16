British number one Evans to face McDonald in Australian Open first round

British number one Dan Evans has been drawn to face American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round of the Australian Open.

It was confirmed shortly before the draw that Evans will be the 30th seed for the tournament – the first time he has been among the top 32 at a grand slam.

McDonald, a 24-year-old ranked 132, should represent a good draw and, if Evans can reach the third round, then he has the carrot of a probable shot at defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Kyle Edmund was given a tricky first assignment against 24th seed Dusan Lajovic, fresh from his ATP Cup triumph with Serbia, while Cameron Norrie will take on France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Djokovic opens against dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff while Roger Federer, who is in the same half as the Serbian, meets American Steve Johnson.

Defending champ Novak Djokovic is here for the draw pic.twitter.com/GEzqIN2owt — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) January 16, 2020

At the top of the draw, number one seed Rafael Nadal will face Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

Nick Kyrgios, promoted to Australian number one following the withdrawal of Alex De Minaur, could be a fourth-round opponent for Nadal, who is scheduled to meet his US Open final opponent Daniil Medvedev in the last four.