Advertising
Wilson stings Lisowski with six-frame winning streak to progress at Masters
The 28-year-old came from 2-0 down to win 6-2 in a remarkable turnaround.
Kyren Wilson managed to tame Jack Lisowski in the first round of the Masters despite a quickfire start from his opponent at Alexandra Palace.
Lisowski raced into a 2-0 lead and looked in good touch, but Wilson managed to draw level at the mid-session interval and won the next four frames to progress 6-2.
“Jack started off like a house on fire, going for everything and potting everything like we know he can do,” Wilson said.
“First two frames I didn’t really see a ball. After that I settled down and started to play snooker like I know I can.
“I felt like I didn’t want to take any undue risks. I kept it tight but took my chances when they came.
“I know how dangerous Jack can be. When I started getting a frame or two ahead I didn’t want to throw him in the balls and make it easy for him to re-find his rhythm.”
The game took a turn for the bizarre in frame five when match referee Ben Williams was stung by a wasp, with Wilson saying afterwards “I don’t know what he was expecting putting a bee in his hand, it was only going to go one way.”
Advertising
The 28-year-old was unfazed by the interruption however, and looked comfortable as he moved clear of Lisowski to book a meeting with Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals.
“The first game I believe is probably the toughest in this tournament,” he said.
“You can sort of get here and be gone very quickly, so now the first game’s out of the way I feel like I can settle into the event.”
Advertising
Wilson will play 2015 World Champion Bingham for a place in the semi-finals – Bingham reached the semis in 2016, and was keen to go further after beating Mark Williams 6-2.
“Obviously my record here isn’t the best, so every match is like a final for me,” said Bingham.
“I’ve played alright, a few little things here and there, but as the match went on I’ve grown a bit more in confidence.
“The top 16 in the world are here and they’re all here on merit. They’re all great players.
“If you don’t turn up you’ll get beaten.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.