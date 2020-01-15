Utah Jazz continue to shine with victory over Brooklyn Nets

The Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The victory saw the Jazz move up to second in the Western Conference with four of their five starters claiming double figures.

Joe Ingles top scored with 27 points, while key contributions from Rudy Gobert – 22 points and 18 rebounds – and Donovan Mitchell (25 points) saw the Jazz past the Nets despite Kyrie Irving’s 32-point game.

James Harden scored an impressive 41 points for the Houston Rockets but they were on the wrong end of a 121-110 scoreline against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston were without Russell Westbrook for the clash which saw the Grizzlies bound ahead in the second and fourth quarters, Ja Morant top scoring with 26 points.

Trae Young recorded a double-double – with 36 points and 10 assists – as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110, the Milwaukee Bucks saw off the New York Knicks 128-102 and Kawhi Leonard scored 43 points as the Los Angeles Clippers got the better of the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-103.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors lost their ninth on the bounce as they suffered a 124-97 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.