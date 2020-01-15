South Africa will ‘rev it up’ against Buttler – Nortje

Anrich Nortje has warned South Africa will “rev it up” when Jos Buttler bats in the third Test at Port Elizabeth.

England wicketkeeper Buttler was disciplined by the International Cricket Council for an expletive-laden outburst at Vernon Philander during the tourists day five victory in Cape Town, earning one demerit point and losing 15 per cent of his match fee.

Buttler has publicly apologised for over-stepping the mark but Nortje, who had consistently bowled beyond 90mph in the series, suggested the Proteas would have extra motivation when he arrived at the crease.

England’s wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks set to be targeted by South Africa (Halden Krog/AP)

“It definitely gets one or two guys going,” said Nortje, ahead of Thursday’s game.

“It’s not really something you can say on a stump mic. That’s for umpires and whoever to sort out but it does get the blood flowing, and once we identify a moment we will probably try and rev it up.”

England could well be fighting fire with fire at St George’s Park, with express pacemen Mark Wood and Jofra Archer both angling for selection.

We’re just 2 days away from the 3rd Test and our boys are looking in mean form. Make sure you get your tickets at https://t.co/vfUj3KvAY6 & the stadium ticket office before they sell out. Support #ProteaFire ??! #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/UESgN9aCt1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2020

Advertising

The pair were both clocked at over 95mph in 2019 and Nortje welcomes any injection of speed on the international scene.

“It’s nice to see on the big screen where you are at, it’s nice to keep your eye out but it’s not a competition really,” he said.

“It gets the energy up and the blood flowing, it’s gets the boys going. It’s nice to have a few quicks in the series and the more there are, the better for cricket.”