Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino open to Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino remains coy over his next job but refused to rule out a return to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham boss, sacked by Spurs in November, had been linked with the Barcelona job this month.

But when asked about his next career move at a LaLigaTV event, Pochettino said he was still assessing his options.

He said: “For me I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today.

“I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League.

“Football was born here in England but I think LaLiga has amazing football and amazing coaches.

“Coaches like Gustavo (Poyet, who was on the panel) and myself, we try and be in the best place. England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world.”

The former Southampton boss was reportedly approached by Barcelona to be their new boss after they sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday.

The LaLiga champions appointed ex-Real Betis manager Quique Setien an Pochettino insisted he can continue Barca’s philosophy.

He told LaLigaTV: “Barcelona, of course, are one of the greatest teams in the world. Of course now with the new manager everyone is expecting him to continue the same philosophy.

“Valverde did a fantastic job in LaLiga and with Barcelona and it’s a massive challenge for Quique Setien. He showed unbelievable love for Cruyff and the style of football of Barcelona.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to live his dream and it’s so amazing to follow what’s going to happen.”