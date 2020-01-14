Dalila Jakupovic collapses at Australian Open ‘due to poor air from wildfires’

Poor air quality caused by ongoing wildfires has forced one player to retire from her match and delays during qualifications at the Australian Open.

Dalila Jakupovic retired at 6-5 5-6 against Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegel, the Slovenian helped off the court in Melbourne after collapsing during a coughing fit.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, a finalist at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, also left the court, complaining of a sore chest, during a match against China’s You Xiaodi.

Bouchard returned to play the final set following the medical timeout, and won 4-6 7-6 6-1.

#AusOpen practice was temporarily suspended this morning due to poor air quality. Qualifying matches will begin at 11am. Conditions onsite are improving and we are monitoring them constantly. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2020

Smoke haze caused by wildfires led the organisers to temporarily suspend practice sessions for the tournament on Tuesday, with qualifying beginning later in the morning following a delay.

“Further decisions will be made based on onsite data, and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria,” a statement from organisers said.

“As always the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority.”

Victoria’s Environment Protection Authority had warned that air quality in the state – of which Melbourne is the capital – would range from moderate to hazardous because of wildfires that have been raging for months both in Victoria and the neighbouring state of New South Wales.

Players affected by the delayed start to qualifying include Australia’s former number one male tennis player, Bernard Tomic, and Bouchard, a finalist.

Today’s air quality across the state will range from MODERATE to HAZARDOUS. EPA advises people in smoke affected areas to take care, stay indoors away from smoke where possible and limit exposure. For latest air quality advice this morning visit https://t.co/WwKiubhoY6 pic.twitter.com/KXiGvu0J7i — EPA Victoria (@EPA_Victoria) January 13, 2020

Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, said last week that he was hopeful the tournament would go ahead but said air quality would be closely monitored.

“We have committed substantial extra resources to analysis, monitoring and logistics to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans throughout the summer and have no other plans to move events (following the cancellation of an event in Australia’s capital Canberra),” Mr Tiley said in a statement.

“Assessing the likelihood of smoke-induced interruptions is a bit like how we treat heat and rain.

“We have experts who analyse all available live data as specific to our sites as possible and consult regularly with tournament officials and, in the case of heat and smoke, medical experts.

“We have access to real-time monitoring of air quality at all of our venues and are working closely with medical personnel and local experts onsite to ensure we have the best possible information available to make any decisions regarding whether play should be halted at any point.

“The health of players, fans and staff is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions with that in mind.”