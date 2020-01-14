Advertising
Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze named England players of the year
The pair are rewarded for their outstanding performances in England colours.
Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been voted BT England players of the year for 2019, the Football Association has announced.
Liverpool midfielder Henderson won the men’s award ahead of runner-up Raheem Sterling and third-placed Harry Kane.
Bronze, meanwhile, topped the fans’ poll from 2018 winner Ellen White, with Beth Mead third.
It is the second time Lyon star Bronze has claimed the England honour, having previously won it in 2015.
Henderson made seven England appearances last year, passing the 50-cap mark during a 5-1 away win against Montenegro.
He also helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Super Cup and club World Cup.
Bronze, 28, has won 81 caps and was a key figure when the Lionesses lifted the SheBelieves Cup for the first time and reached the World Cup semi-finals.
She played in 18 of England’s 20 games last year, highlighted by a superb goal in the World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway.
Bronze was named 2019 UEFA women’s player of the year, having helped Lyon win four trophies, including the women’s Champions League.
