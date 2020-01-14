Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze named England players of the year

Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been voted BT England players of the year for 2019, the Football Association has announced.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson won the men’s award ahead of runner-up Raheem Sterling and third-placed Harry Kane.

Bronze, meanwhile, topped the fans’ poll from 2018 winner Ellen White, with Beth Mead third.

It is the second time Lyon star Bronze has claimed the England honour, having previously won it in 2015.

Very honoured and humbled to be named BT England player of the year. Even more so considering just how strong this England set up is. Thank you to everyone who voted and congratulations to fellow winner Lucy Bronze ??? pic.twitter.com/hYjgnP1qkX — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 14, 2020

Henderson made seven England appearances last year, passing the 50-cap mark during a 5-1 away win against Montenegro.

He also helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Super Cup and club World Cup.

Bronze, 28, has won 81 caps and was a key figure when the Lionesses lifted the SheBelieves Cup for the first time and reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Advertising

Really grateful for this ✨Thanks you to all the @Lionesses fans who stuck by us and supported us in 2019. Let’s make 2020/2021 count ?? https://t.co/IpDtciq9nK — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) January 14, 2020

She played in 18 of England’s 20 games last year, highlighted by a superb goal in the World Cup quarter-final victory over Norway.

Bronze was named 2019 UEFA women’s player of the year, having helped Lyon win four trophies, including the women’s Champions League.