5 notable deals in a January transfer window that has yet to take off

The January transfer window opened two weeks ago but has not exactly exploded into life as yet.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five deals, involving Premier League clubs, that have caught the eye so far this month.

Takumi Minamino

Japan midfielder Minamino came to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s attention when he scored at Anfield for RB Salzburg in October. The £7.25million signing, who scored 64 goals in 199 matches in the Austrian Bundesliga, arrived on January 1 and has so far made one appearance, in the youthful Reds side which beat derby rivals Everton in the FA Cup.

Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater’s debut did not go to plan (Nick Potts/PA)

Forgotten man Drinkwater was snapped up by Aston Villa on loan from Chelsea. The title-winner with Leicester endured a chastening debut, however, looking distinctly under-cooked as Manchester City ran riot in a 6-1 victory at Villa Park.

Ondrej Duda

? D U D A ? pic.twitter.com/RebqVYZvDb — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 12, 2020

Slovakian midfielder Duda has moved to relegation-threatened Norwich on loan from Hertha Berlin. The 25-year-old notched 11 goals and six assists last season, but has registered precious little so far this term and has not played a match since December 6.

Cenk Tosun

Turkey striker Tosun has swapped Goodison Park for Selhurst Park, joining Crystal Palace on loan from Everton. The 28-year-old, who has scored one goal this season, made his debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Ivan Cavaleiro

#OurManIvan! ?? The permanent registration of @ivancavaleiro17 as a Fulham player has been completed. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 7, 2020

Wolves winger Cavaleiro spent the first half of the season on loan at Fulham and has now joined the Championship promotion hopefuls on a permanent deal, signing a contract until the summer of 2024. The 26-year-old from Portugal has scored five goals this term.