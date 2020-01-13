The sporting weekend in pictures

Sergio Aguero made Premier League history as Manchester City ran riot at Aston Villa.

Aguero’s hat-trick in a 6-1 win made him the league’s all-time overseas top scorer, surpassing the tally of 175 goals previously held by Thierry Henry.

There were emotional scenes at Headingley as Rob Burrow made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000.

Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero leaves the pitch with the match ball following his side’s 6-1 win against Aston Villa. He is now the Premier League’s leading overseas goalscorer and has scored the most hat-tricks (Nick Potts/PA)

Aguero celebrates scoring the third goal of his hat-trick during Manchester City’s crushing win (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa’s players were dejected after the thumping (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford’s Roberto Pereyra seals his side’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the second minute of stoppage time (Adam Davy/PA)

Declan Rice (far left) awaits the result of a VAR check after West Ham’s stoppage-time equaliser was called into question and eventually disallowed due to a handball (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (left) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game in his side’s 1-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho sinks to his knees on the touchline as rivals Liverpool maintain their unbeaten Premier League run (John Walton/PA)

Kevin Sinfield (left) hugs Rob Burrow after his emotional final Leeds performance, during which he played a cameo role following his motor neurone disease diagnosis (Dave Howarth/PA)

Sale Sharks celebrate during their 48-10 bonus-point win over Harlequins (Richard Sellers/PA)

Richie McLernon after winning the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick aboard Kimberlite Candy (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs celebrates scoring her side’s third goal in a 4-0 win over Brighton (Mark Kerton/PA)

Mikuru Suzuki celebrates winning the women’s championship during day eight of the BDO World Professional Darts Championships (Simon Cooper/PA)

Wayne Warren on his way to winning the final of the BDO World Professional Darts Championships (Chris Radburn/PA)

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos scored the winning penalty during the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Ramos kisses the trophy as Real prepare to celebrate (Hassan Ammar/AP)