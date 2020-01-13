Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
Sergio Aguero broke a number of Premier League records, while there were emotional scenes at Headingley.
Sergio Aguero made Premier League history as Manchester City ran riot at Aston Villa.
Aguero’s hat-trick in a 6-1 win made him the league’s all-time overseas top scorer, surpassing the tally of 175 goals previously held by Thierry Henry.
There were emotional scenes at Headingley as Rob Burrow made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000.
Here, the PA news agency relives a weekend of sport in pictures.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.