New York Knicks grab late win over Miami Heat

The New York Knicks broke a five-game losing streak to beat the Miami Heat 124-121.

Julius Randle scored 26 points and RJ Barrett got 23 for the Knicks as the Heat blew a lead for the second time in their weekend in New York – having also lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Randle, in his first game back after the death of his grandmother, got his only three-pointer with just over two minutes left on the clock to put the Knicks in the lead by one.

Jimmy Butler, who scored 25 points and got 10 rebounds for the Heat, drove the lane with 2.7 seconds left and tried to pass to Bam Adebayo, but RJ Barrett intercepted.

That Garden energy was different tonight ?#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/vV77kXURIE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2020

Adebayo fouled Barrett, who scored one-of-two from the line to put the Knicks up by three.

The Utah Jazz have now won nine straight games after a 127-116 win over Washington Wizards.

Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points and Rudy Gobert got 21 points and 14 rebounds in what was Utah’s 14th win in 15 games – a run that has moved them up to third in the Western Conference.

Utah trailed by 15 points in the third quarter, but their fightback was helped in no small part by Jordan Clarkson who got 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington in his first game back from a leg injury.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes in his return from a two-month absence due to an injured shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games.

It was the Nets’ second straight win after a seven-game losing streak and moves them up to seventh in the Eastern Conference table.

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who were without star guard Trae Young because of a hamstring injury.

"How does he do it?! Kyrie Irving!" ? | @MaimonidesMC Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/e8V2F2iDtl — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2020

It was Atlanta’s fourth straight loss and they remain rooted to the bottom of the Eastern.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors lost 104-105 at home to the San Antonio Spurs and the Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 122-102 in Memphis.

In Phoenix, the Suns beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-92 and in Denver, the Nuggets beat LA Clippers 114-104 and also moved above them to second in the Western table.