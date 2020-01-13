Jesus looking to learn trade from ‘Premier League legend’ Aguero

Gabriel Jesus admits he studies “Premier League legend” Sergio Aguero to learn how to improve as a striker.

Aguero made history in Manchester City’s 6-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring a hat-trick to establish himself as the most prolific overseas goalscorer since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

The 31-year-old surpassed Thierry Henry’s figures, taking his tally to 177 goals in 255 matches and achieving the feat in three fewer games than the former Arsenal forward.

Gabriel Jesus is keen to learn from Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero also set a new record for the number of Premier League hat-tricks, scoring his 12th to overtake Alan Shearer.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, his City team-mate Jesus is still learning his trade. The 22-year-old was also on the scoresheet at Villa Park, netting his 14 goal of the season, and he hailed the man he would one day like to emulate.

“He is a Premier League legend, he is a legend. It is difficult to score goals so congratulations to Sergio,” said Jesus.

“I learn from him. I have to learn because he is more of a striker and a finisher. We work together every day and I learn from him and watch him and think that’s what I have to do.

“If I have the opportunity, I want to score goals. If I have the opportunity to break records then of course I would like to.”

Jesus believes it is Aguero’s predatory instincts in front of goal that makes the Argentinian so impressive.

He said: “It is so difficult to score goals but his figures are so good. Sometimes a striker doesn’t have time to think and the opportunity comes and he has to finish. Sergio is so good at that.”

The win at Villa leaves City 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and with the defence of their title all-but over. However, Jesus insists there remains plenty left to play for this season.

“The Premier League is difficult because Liverpool have played so well and not lost the points, but we have to play for the end of the season,” said the Brazilian.

“We have to play to win and we have two cups and the Champions League as well.”

Sunday’s loss was Villa’s biggest Premier League defeat since they were thrashed 6-0 at home by Liverpool in February 2016 – a campaign that ended in relegation.

Captain Jack Grealish insists the team must bounce back quickly, beginning with the trip to Brighton at the weekend.

"We were nowhere near good enough, we know that as a team, and we spoke about that in the dressing room." #AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2020

“It was obviously a tough game. I think Manchester City are a brilliant side but we were nowhere near good enough,” he told the club website.

“We know that as a team and we spoke about that in the dressing room.

“We have to try and forget about it and go into the game against Brighton with our heads held high. We’re going to have to dust ourselves down and go again next week.”