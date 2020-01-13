Fury predicts second-round Wilder KO in rematch

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month.

Fury and Wilder will go head-to-head at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena in February, 14 months after their controversial opening bout.

Fury outboxed WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns, but the match was drawn.

Tyson Fury will take on Deontay Wilder for a second time next month (Lionel Hahn/PA)

Speaking at the opening press conference to preview their rematch on February 22, Fury said: “Deontay knows he was rocked three or four times in the last fight and I didn’t have the gas to finish him. This time I can turn that screwdriver until he is gone.

“You are going to sleep in two rounds. I keep having the same dream about round two. I am playing poker and I get dealt the number two card. He is getting knocked out in round two, 100 per cent.

“What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time. I am going to get that green belt, I am also going to get the Ring Magazine, and I am also going to keep my lineal championship, too.

“And if he wants to rematch again, no problem. You beat a man once, you beat him again, you beat him three times in a row.”

Fury, 31, has teamed up with Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill – the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward – after splitting from Ben Davison.

Explaining the decision to switch trainers for the rematch, he said: “I know I am not going to get a decision in the United States.

“I hired him [Hill] for a knockout. That’s the game plan. If I wasn’t looking for a knockout I would have kept hold of Davies.

“I am looking for knockout number 21 [of his career]. That is brutally honest, that is coming from the heart.”

The two fighters faced off before and after Monday’s press conference before exchanging a handshake.

“I am prepared more than ever for this fight,” said Wilder, 34. “I knocked him out the first time.

“I told Fury two years ago I was going to baptise him and I did just that. Rising up is part of the baptism.

“I told him he was going to go ‘timber’ and he did just that. This time around, it is called unfinished business and he won’t be able to get back up. I am going to knock him out.

“I am the Lion. I am the king of the jungle and come February 22 I am going to rip his head off his body. I am going to knock him out of those ropes.”