Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic joins AC Milan on loan

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

The Cherries announced Begovic’s temporary departure after Pepe Reina’s loan move from the Rossoneri to Aston Villa was confirmed.

Begovic, 32, spent the first half of the season at Qarabag in Azerbaijan on a temporary basis but will head to Milan, who sit 10th in Serie A, for the remainder of the campaign.

Begovic has made 62 appearances for Bournemouth since he moved to the Vitality Stadium from Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

But the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been deemed surplus to requirements after falling behind Aaron Ramsdale, 21, and Mark Travers, 20, in manager Eddie Howe’s plans.