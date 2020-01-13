Archer abuser banned for two years

A 28-year-old man who admitted racially abusing England bowler Jofra Archer in November has been banned from attending international and domestic games in New Zealand for two years.

New Zealand Cricket announced action has been taken, after Archer was subjected to the abuse as he walked back to the pavilion during the final day of the first Test at the Bay Oval.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter shortly after the tourists were routed by an innings in Mount Maunganui to say he found it “a bit disturbing” to hear racial taunts during day five.

NZC, who apologised to Archer after the incident, announced there had been a development on Monday.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

It said: “The man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer at the Bay Oval has been banned from attending international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand for two years.

“Archer was targeted by racial abuse on the final day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November, eventuating in a complaint being laid with Tauranga police.

“As a result of their inquiries, police have spoken to a 28-year-old Auckland man who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse. He was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

“NZC have since contacted the man and have also written to him, advising of his ban from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022.”

NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy said it would not be disclosing the identity of the offender, nor information which might lead to his identification.

However, he said if the man breached the conditions of his ban and attended a fixture he would be removed from the venue and could become subject to further police action.

Jofra Archer is currently on England duty in South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crummy said: “We’d again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Crummy said NZC would continue to treat offensive language and behaviour seriously, with anti-racist messages posted on signs around the grounds, on the big screen, and delivered by ground-announcers.

In addition, spectators at all venues would be encouraged to use NZC’s text alert system to notify ground security of any anti-social behaviour, including racist taunts and abuse.

He added: “We want to thank the NZ Police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised.”