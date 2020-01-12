James Harden reaches 20,000 points as Rockets beat Timberwolves

James Harden became the 45th NBA player to score 20,000 career points on Saturday as the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-109.

Harden got 22 points in the first half alone, including a step-back three-pointer that moved the 30-year-old past 20,000 and pushed the Rockets towards victory.

In the night”s other games, the Detroit Pistons lost 108-99 to the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers went 125-110 over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91.

The Denver Nuggets suffered an upset 110-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 41 points at TD Garden as his Boston Celtics trounced the New Orleans Pelicans 140-105 and broke a three-game losing streak.

Tatum shot an efficient 16-of-22 from the field and six of nine from the three-point line on his way to a career-high 41, with Gordon Hayward, Jalen Brown and Kemba Walker all having strong games.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he thinks Tatum has had “a great year but I think he can get better”.

“I just think he’s gonna be ever-improving, he had a couple of finishes with good hands early in the game, I think he has the right attitude, attack,” Stevens told reporters.