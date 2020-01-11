LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in NBA career field goals

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan in the all-time list of NBA career field goals as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the Dallas Mavericks 129-114.

James made 14 of his 25 field goal attempts on Friday night to move on to 12,197 in his career, good enough for fourth place in NBA history having gone past Jordan, the six-time NBA champion who had 12,192.

James ended the game with 35 points and 16 rebounds as the Lakers shrugged off the absence of Anthony Davis to win a seventh game in a row.

? LeBron spins and scores to move up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! ? ?: ESPN pic.twitter.com/7cj5KVTSVl — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the high-flying Miami Heat 117-113.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points for the Nets, while Rodions Kurucs (19) and Taurean Prince (17) also made big contributions.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points in a losing effort for the Heat, who had won eight of their last 10 games.

? | Whole TEAM got it done ROLL IT. pic.twitter.com/B5RIBIFu9x — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2020

Advertising

The Chicago Bulls lost 116-105 to the Indiana Pacers despite Zach LaVine scoring 43 points.

The Bulls, who were 16 points down at one point, fought back to trail by four with just minutes left but the Pacers held on to inflict a sixth-straight defeat on Chicago.

Myles Turner scored a season high with 27 points for the Pacers, while TJ Warren added 17.

.@Original_Turner brought it tonight ? 27 pts | 14 reb | 2 blk pic.twitter.com/F6nRcCKixU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 11, 2020

Advertising

Six Pelicans players scored double figures as New Orleans won 123-111 away to the New York Knicks.

Each team still lies second from bottom in their respective conferences, but the Knicks have now lost five-straight while the Pelicans have won two in a row and seven out of their last nine.

Brandon Ingram top-scored for the visitors with 28, while Jaxson Hayes got 18 and 10 rebounds.

Taj Gibson led the Knicks with a season-high 19.

In Phoenix, the Suns won 98-94 over the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 and the Washington Wizards were 111-101 winners against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Utah Jazz won 109-92 against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sacramento Kings were beaten 127-106 by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 109-100.