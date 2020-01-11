Dubravka denies Wolves to earn Newcastle a point at Molineux

Newcastle put a dent in Wolves’ top five hopes after Miguel Almiron earned a point at Molineux.

The Magpies rode their luck but held on for a deserved 1-1 draw after two stunning saves from Martin Dubravka.

The goalkeeper superbly denied Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto and Matthew Longstaff cleared off the line from Matt Doherty.

Leander Dendoncker cancelled out Almiron’s first-half opener to leave Wolves seventh and three points behind the Premier League’s top five.

It was a gritty display from the Magpies, six points clear of the bottom three, but their injury curse struck again after they lost Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle and now have 12 players out.

The Magpies had started well enough and took the lead after just seven minutes.

A flowing move on the right saw Jetro Willems wriggle clear and Dwight Gayle teed up Almiron to fire high past Rui Patirico from 15 yards.

It was the Paraguay international’s third goal in his last six games after taking almost a year to net his first for the Magpies in December.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had an afternoon to remember (Nick Potts/PA)

But their lead lasted just seven minutes in a double blow.

Newcastle lost Paul Dummett to injury, with Florian Lejeune replacing him, and the Magpies were still reorganising when Wolves levelled after 14 minutes.

The hosts wanted a penalty after Ciaran Clark tackled Pedro Neto but from the resulting corner Dendoncker ran unchecked to volley in Joao Moutinho’s delivery.

Wolves failed to build any momentum though as the game fell flat – Sean Longstaff shot over before Gayle limped off with a hamstring problem before half an hour was up.

Leander Dendoncker levelled for Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

The game limped along without much tempo until Dubravka’s stunning save 11 minutes before half-time.

The quiet Adama Traore finally found space and crossed for Jimenez, who stooped to head from two yards – only to be denied when Dubravka brilliantly stuck out a leg to turn the ball away.

It was the last act of a low-key half but Wolves came out after the break quickly and almost took the lead inside 90 seconds.

Traore bamboozled Willems and crossed for Doherty to eventually scuff an effort towards goal but Matthew Longstaff hacked the ball off the line.

Raul Jimenez showed some excellent control (Nick Potts/PA)

Yet it was the only early chance with Newcastle – and the anonymous Joelinton – failing to make another dent in Wolves’ backline.

The Magpies record buy had been told by Steve Bruce not to feel sorry for himself during his goal struggles but the £40million buy did not look like ending a 20-game drought before being replaced by Andy Carroll late on.

And in the end the visitors relied on Dubravka after another splendid save with 12 minutes left.

Dendoncker’s cross was missed by the Magpies defence and Dubravka clawed away Neto’s far-post header.