Westbrook hit by Thunder bolt on return to Oklahoma City
Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma was spoiled.
Russell Westbrook scored 34 points for the Houston Rockets on his return to the Oklahoma City Thunder but was on the wrong side of a 113-92 scoreline.
Westbrook headed to Texas in the off-season after 11 seasons with the Thunder, who led 60-48 at half-time and extended their lead in the final two quarters.
Danilo Gallinari top-scored for the Thunder with 23 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20.
Kevin Love hit a three-point jumpshot with less than a minute left in overtime as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-112.
He had 17 points on the night while Tristan Thompson top scored with 35, including two free-throws in the last minute of regulation to force the extra period.
The Philadelphia 76ers – without the injured Joel Embiid – came from behind to beat the Boston Celtics 109-98 and the Minnesota Timberwolves saw off Northwest rivals the Portland Trail Blazers 116-102.
