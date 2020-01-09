Advertising
Houston’s Harden gets triple-double and 41 points in victory over Hawks
The guard and opponent Trae Young marked a league first.
James Harden got 41 points and a triple-double as his Houston Rockets won 122-115 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Harden’s points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists took place during an engrossing duel with Trae Young, who got his own triple-double with 42 points – the first time there have been two 40-point triple-doubles in an NBA game.
Young won on the stat sheet, netting 42 points along with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but overall Harden moved to 15 40-point triple-doubles, the second-highest number in league history.
Also securing a close win were reigning champions the Toronto Raptors who beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-110.
Nikola Jokic finished with 33 points and the game-winning basket as his Denver Nuggets squeezed out a 107-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Jokic traded baskets with Luka Doncic through the second-half, before the Serbian made a move with just under eight seconds left.
Jokic took a pass from Jamal Murray and pushed towards the basket, using his height to make short work of Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith and add a two-point winner.
In the other games, the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 122-108, the Boston Celtics lost 129-114 to the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans were 123-108 victors over the Chicago Bulls.
The Utah Jazz won 128-104 against the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic trounced the Washington Wizards 123-89 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning ways by beating the Golden State Warriors 107-98.
