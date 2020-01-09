Houston’s Harden gets triple-double and 41 points in victory over Hawks

James Harden got 41 points and a triple-double as his Houston Rockets won 122-115 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden’s points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists took place during an engrossing duel with Trae Young, who got his own triple-double with 42 points – the first time there have been two 40-point triple-doubles in an NBA game.

Young won on the stat sheet, netting 42 points along with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but overall Harden moved to 15 40-point triple-doubles, the second-highest number in league history.

The Beard and Ice Trae DUEL as the first opponents with 40-point triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! ?❄️@JHarden13: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST@TheTraeYoung: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/HGTnQqtZK5 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2020

Also securing a close win were reigning champions the Toronto Raptors who beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-110.

Nikola Jokic finished with 33 points and the game-winning basket as his Denver Nuggets squeezed out a 107-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jokic traded baskets with Luka Doncic through the second-half, before the Serbian made a move with just under eight seconds left.

Jokic took a pass from Jamal Murray and pushed towards the basket, using his height to make short work of Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith and add a two-point winner.

King of the clutch! pic.twitter.com/G8AEKkChRo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 9, 2020

In the other games, the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 122-108, the Boston Celtics lost 129-114 to the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans were 123-108 victors over the Chicago Bulls.

The Utah Jazz won 128-104 against the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic trounced the Washington Wizards 123-89 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning ways by beating the Golden State Warriors 107-98.