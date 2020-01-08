Peter Etebo links up with Getafe

Peter Etebo has left Stoke to join LaLiga side Getafe on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has not played for the Potters since suffering an injury against Sheffield Wednesday in October.

The Nigeria international tweeted: “New chapter. Just want to use this opportunity to appreciate all the fans from Stoke. You guys will forever stay in my heart and good luck for the rest of the season. Up Getafe.”

A non-mandatory purchase option has been included in Etebo’s deal.