Lazio fined after fans racially abuse Balotelli

Lazio have been fined 20,000 euros (£17,000) after their supporters aimed racist abuse at Mario Balotelli during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Brescia.

Balotelli gave his side the lead against Lazio but the game was held up while an announcement was made to fans that warned against further discriminatory chanting.

After the game, Balotelli posted on Instagram: “It’s a loss that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way! Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism.”

Announcing the punishment, Serie A said in a statement on legaserie.it: “A fine of 20,000 euros to Lazio for having supporters who, from the 21st to the 29th minute of the first half, sang a racially discriminatory chant about a player from the opposing team, also directing abuse towards the same player between the 21st and 29th minutes and in the 42nd minute of the first half, which led to the match director suspending the game in the 30th minute so an appeal could be made for the discriminatory chants to cease.

“The prosecutor is also actively collaborating with Lazio to identify those involved in this discriminatory behaviour, for the purposes of possibly adopting further measures regarding these events.”

Lazio had condemned the actions of some travelling fans post-match.

A club statement on Sunday read: “As always, Lazio dissociates itself entirely from the discriminatory behaviour carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia.

“The club once again reiterates its condemnation of such unjustified misconduct and confirms its intent to prosecute those who in fact betray their sporting passion, causing serious damage to the image of the club.”

Ciro Immobile’s stoppage-time winner secured Lazio a ninth straight league win at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.